Former Cowboys coach believes Jerry Jones undecided on Mike McCarthy's fate
No one understands what Mike McCarthy has gone through this season quite like Jason Garrett. McCarthy entered 2024 without a contract beyond this year, which is the same situation Garrett was in during the 2019 season with the Dallas Cowboys.
Garrett spent 10 years as the head coach in Dallas but failed to find success in the postseason. Jones thought the pressure created from the lack of job security would push Garrett to be better but it resulted in an 8-8 campaign, which was the first losing record he had in four years. He was then fired and Jones replaced him with McCarthy.
MORE: Dak Prescott swaps water bottles for Red Bull, brings the energy to primetime
The former Green Bay coach has had more success overall than Garrett but had the same issue in the playoffs (it's almost as if the problem is deeper than the coach). Jones tried the same approach and McCarthy has seen a three-year playoff run and could have his first losing season in four years.
Jones still doesn't see the common demoninator, which is staring back at him in the mirror. According to Garrett, he also doesn't know what he's going to do in the offseason. While speaking on Sunday Night Football, Garrett said Jones might not have his mind made up and the final record could determine which way he goes.
For much of the year, it seemed a foregone conclusion that McCarthy was on the way out. With the team's turnaround in the second half of the season, the pendulum has swung in his direction.
Players have spoken up for McCarthy and their continued fight on SNF despite being eliminated from the playoffs is proof that he hasn't lost the locker room. Throw in the departure of Bill Belichick from the coaching pool and a new deal doesn't seem unlikely at all.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 contracts Dallas Cowboys fans are ready to see expire
3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove over the final three games
Cowboys eliminated from playoffs: What to watch for rest of season
Cowboys trade back to add extra starter in 3-round NFL mock draft
CeeDee Lamb's new leg sleeve may make him the NFL's most tatted man