KaVontae Turpin gets love from future Hall of Famer win over Bucs
KaVontae Turpin has been one of the bright spots for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024 NFL campaign, with his return for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders standing firm as the Play of the Year for the team.
Turpin is as explosive as it gets and is the fastest man in the NFL.
Thanks to his play-making ability, Turpin is currently the leading Pro Bowl vote-getter among return specialist and he is getting respect from his peers across the league.
MORE: KaVontae Turpin proving to be generational NFL return man with wild stat
Following Sunday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, "Turbo Turpin," who has become more involved in the offense as a receiver, got his flower from a future Hall of Famer.
Turpin and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans met at midfield to exchange jerseys showing that real recognizes real.
The NFL shared video of the moment after the game.
You love to see it.
This season, Turpin has 826 kickoff return yards and one touchdown on 24 attempts, to go with 15 punt return attempts for 186 yards and another score.
Turpin has added 27 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
And he still has two games remaining to add to his season total. Let's hope Turpin can make one final house call before the curtain closes on the year.
Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to Philadelphia to take on the division-rival Eagles, before finishing off the season at home against the Commanders.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' impressive win vs. Buccaneers
7 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys Week 16 win over Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Buccaneers Week 16
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 16 Player of the Game
Mike McCarthy reacts to Dallas Cowboys missing NFL playoffs