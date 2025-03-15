Dallas Cowboys defensive back calling for another reunion
The Dallas Cowboys reunited with pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr., even ending an abysmal streak in the process. Fowler, who spent the 2024 campaign with the Washington Commanders, signed a one-year deal worth $8 million.
That was the first time since 2015 they paid more than $6 million for an outside free agent. More importantly, it proves the front office really wants to improve their depth — which was a major concern last year.
With the defensive line looking strong, they should turn their attention to other needs, which include a hole in the secondary. With Jourdan Lewis gone, the Cowboys have to find someone other than Kaiir Elam to be their third corner. Safety Juanyeh Thomas has someone in mind, and it would be another reunion.
He tagged former Cowboys defensive back Stephon Gilmore, letting it be known who he would like to see back in Big D.
Gilmore, who was the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was added in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. He was pressed into the CB1 role when Trevon Diggs tore his ACL and responded with a strong campaign.
He was open to a return last year, but the Cowboys never made a push. Eventually, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings, where he started 15 games.
At 34 years old, Gilmore isn't the player he once was but he still holds his own. Adding him would be a masterstroke given the injuries this team dealt with in the secondary in recent years.
