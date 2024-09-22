Cowboy Roundup: Key matchups vs Ravens; Madden simulation predicts game
Happy Sunday, ladies and gentlemen. It's finally Dallas Cowboys gameday!
By the end of the day, we will hopefully be able to put the bad taste from last week out of our mouths and have a strong performance to discuss. If all goes according to plan, the Cowboys can bounce back and return to the win column.
Of course, if things once again go south, prepare to read several doomsday takes from Cowboys Nation on social media. Let's hope we can avoid that.
While we wait for the Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on the web. Indulge.
Madden simulation predicts Cowboys vs. Ravens
Blogging the Boys ran its weekly simulation on EA Sports' Madden NFL 25 to see how the Cowboys vs. Ravens game plays out in the virtual world, and it's bad news for America's Team.
Cowboys prepare for key matchups vs Ravens
InsideTheStar.com takes a deep look into the key matchups for the Cowboys when they welcome the Ravens to AT&T Stadium.
