Dallas Cowboys linked to possible trade for former star wide receiver
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiving corps has faced plenty of questions and scrutiny over the past few months, with a lack of experience behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.
Much like the running back room, wide receiver is an area on the roster that the Cowboys have failed to address.
But, an intriguing option is starting to surface.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Cowboys are among the teams who could be in the mix for a wide receiver trade ahead of the league's November 5.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys target star WR in new 2025 NFL mock draft
One player who is emerging as a potential trade candidate is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, who the Cowboys are more than familiar with.
The Cowboys made a highly-criticized trade of Cooper in 2022, sending him to the Browns for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap. Since then, the Cowboys' wide receiver depth has been a question.
Cooper was a four-time Pro Bowler in Dallas with two 1,000 yard seasons.
He got off to a hot start with the Browns, recording back-to-back 70+ reception and 1,000-yard seasons, but is off to a slow start in 2024. Through two games, Cooper has only five catches for 27 yards.
The Browns are 1-1 and in second place in the AFC North, but no one expects the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals to continue their current struggles. If the Browns regress over the next month
If the Cowboys are in the mix heading into the deadline, making an offer to Cleveland to bring Cooper back to Big D is a move that Jerry Jones would have to consider. Let's keep an eye on things.
