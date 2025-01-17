Cowboys Country

Are the Cowboys, Jerry Jones legitimately interested in Deion Sanders?

Deion Sanders has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching vacancy, but just how real is the interest from Jerry Jones?

Josh Sanchez

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warm up Before a game against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warm up Before a game against the Kansas Jayhawks. / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
From the moment the Dallas Cowboys officially decided to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football rockstar Deion Sanders has been linked to the gig.

Reports surfaced that Jerry Jones reached out to Coach Prime about the head coaching vacancy and he was immediately considered a "top candidate."

Coach Prime responded to the reports saying it was "intriguing" to speak with Jerry about the job, but he was happy with what he is building in Colorado. Then, reports this week claim Coach Prime approached the Buffs about increased funds for their NIL collective and the coaching staff, but he was "met with some resistance."

That seemed to open the door for a Deion to Dallas move even wider, but just how legitimate is the interest from both sides?

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes football
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and Buffaloes. / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

While Ed Werder says Deion Sanders would "almost certainly" accept the job if he was offered, Diana Russini of The Athletic says there is a "camp" of people who don't think the interest is real.

She made the comments on on her Scoop City podcast on Friday.

Jerry Jones, Deion Sanders, Dallas Cowboys
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders have a ton of mutual respect for each other, so it is hard to believe either side would be playing each other.

It is possible that Jerry is helping his good friend out in hopes of getting a pay raise in Colorado, but he is also reportedly genuinely "enamoured" by the idea of handing the keys to the franchise over to Coach Prime.

With Jerry Jones, anything is possible, so it's hard to tell what is fiction and what is reality.

