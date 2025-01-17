Are the Cowboys, Jerry Jones legitimately interested in Deion Sanders?
From the moment the Dallas Cowboys officially decided to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football rockstar Deion Sanders has been linked to the gig.
Reports surfaced that Jerry Jones reached out to Coach Prime about the head coaching vacancy and he was immediately considered a "top candidate."
Coach Prime responded to the reports saying it was "intriguing" to speak with Jerry about the job, but he was happy with what he is building in Colorado. Then, reports this week claim Coach Prime approached the Buffs about increased funds for their NIL collective and the coaching staff, but he was "met with some resistance."
MORE: Deion Sanders, Cowboys partnership wouldn't hinge on Shedeur
That seemed to open the door for a Deion to Dallas move even wider, but just how legitimate is the interest from both sides?
While Ed Werder says Deion Sanders would "almost certainly" accept the job if he was offered, Diana Russini of The Athletic says there is a "camp" of people who don't think the interest is real.
MORE: Bill Belichick NFL rumors shut down by UNC football GM amid NFL rumors
She made the comments on on her Scoop City podcast on Friday.
Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders have a ton of mutual respect for each other, so it is hard to believe either side would be playing each other.
It is possible that Jerry is helping his good friend out in hopes of getting a pay raise in Colorado, but he is also reportedly genuinely "enamoured" by the idea of handing the keys to the franchise over to Coach Prime.
With Jerry Jones, anything is possible, so it's hard to tell what is fiction and what is reality.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc