Could Deion Sanders to Cowboys lead to mass exodus of star players?
It is seemingly increasingly likely that Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the front-runner to fill the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy.
Moore is familiar with the franchise, former suiting up for the team at quarterback and serving as offensive coordinator. The Cowboys are conducting a virtual interview with Moore on Friday ahead of Philly's Divisional Round showdown with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Playoffs.
Then, there is Deion Sanders.
MORE: Are Cowboys, Jerry Jones legitimately interested in Coach Prime?
The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football coach is an intriguing candidate who would bring some much-needed energy -- and for Jerry Jones, attention -- to the franchise, but there is one interesting question: how are the Cowboys' current players feeling after showing their support for Mike McCarthy only for him to leave after contract talks broke down?
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report speculated some key players could want out of Dallas if Coach Prime comes to town; most notably, Micah Parsons.
"There's also a non-zero chance that players like Prescott and Parsons don't want to be part of whatever comes next for the Cowboys after feeling like they were on the right track with McCarthy," Knox wrote.
MORE: Deion Sanders, Cowboys partnership wouldn't hinge on Shedeur
Both players were vocal in their support of McCarthy throughout the season, saying he is deserving of a fair shot and chance to coach a season with a healthy roster.
There is also the fact that Deion Sanders loves to bring in "his guys," so there will be speculation about a potential pursuit of Shedeur Sanders, even though it is virtually impossible, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
While everything with the Cowboys head coaching vacancy remains fluid, it's clear that the Coach Prime effect is bringing chaos and drama, which is exactly what Jerry wants.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc