Cowboy Roundup: Madden predicts Week 4, Dak Prescott's history vs Packers
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are around 24 hours away from the team's primetime showdown with the Green Bay Packers and welcoming Micah Parsons back to AT&T Stadium.
It is one of the most intriguing storylines in the league this weekend, so we'll have to see whether the team actually decides to show up.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers
With all eyes on the game in the primetime spotlight, let's hope the team doesn't suffer another embarrassing loss.
While we wait to see what the next day brings, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Madden Week 4 simulation
The Madden 26 predictions from Blogging the Boys have been undefeated so far this season, so let's hope the streak continues and the Cowboys can pull off an upset.
Dak Prescott’s Packers History
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how disappointing Dak Prescott has performed against the Packers throughout history.
"On Sunday, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will renew their Green Bay “rivalry,” if you can even call it that. To paraphrase Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, talking about their bad blood with the Boston Celtics, it’s not a rivalry if one team always wins. In the case of the Cowboys and Packers, that is precisely the case. Despite all the hype about these two squaring off, one side has completely and totally dominated for well over a decade now. Now, with Micah Parsons in the Green and Gold, the battle has more eyes on it than ever. Considering the recent history, that’s not a good thing for Dallas and its quarterback. So, as we all try to prepare for this Sunday night affair, let’s take a look at Prescott’s Packers history, if you can stomach it."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' initial Week 4 injury report shows 3 starters missing practice
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc