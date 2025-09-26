Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers
The final preparations have been made, and all that is left to do for the Dallas Cowboys is bring home the win on Sunday night.
It will undoubtedly be one of the most watched games of the entire NFL regular season as Micah Parsons returns to AT&T Stadium for the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Green Bay Packers.
The Cowboys need to bring their A game, and in order to do that, having a healthy team would be a massive help.
On Friday, the Cowboys released the final injury report for the team heading into Week 4, and it appears the secondary is getting some massive help.
Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website revealed the injury report and it's official; DaRon Bland will be back in action on Sunday night.
The Cowboys will be without rookie offensive lineman Tyler Booker and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. However, the secondary will see the return of Bland, Trevon Diggs, and Trikweze Bridges.
Having Diggs and Bland back for the same game feels like a rarity these days, but it could not come at a better time for the Cowboys.
No one will admit it, but this game is for all the marbles. A Cowboys win on Sunday would be a massive statement for many reasons.
