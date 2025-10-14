Cowboys Country

Cowboys' defense to undergo much-needed scheme change to help secondary

The Dallas Cowboys defensive backs have struggled in coverage and consistently look lost, so hopefully a scheme change can simplify everything for players.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus during warmups before a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus during warmups before a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys Nation has been clamoring for change on the defensive side of the ball. Through six weeks, the defense has been one of the most dreadful units in the NFL.

Some fans have called for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to be fired. Still, owner Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer have both given him a vote of confidence, so it's clear he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

However, that doesn't mean the Cowboys' defense won't be making some changes in an effort to improve.

WATCH: Notorious Dallas Cowboys hater roasts putrid defense with new nickname

On Tuesday, Jerry spoke to the media and shared one area where the team will change, and it's something players like All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs have been calling for. According to Jones, the Cowboys will use more man-to-man coverage moving forward.

"That's an understandable and pretty easy way to say different is how about a little more man. Well, how about a little more man? I bet you see a little more man. And on the man, you obviously know you give up some things. On man, that's why they play zone, because of that. But I think you will see adjustments," Jones said.

"When we have adjustments, they have been successful. But it calls for adjustments. The good news is [Eberflus] has had a lot of experience. He's had some good days, he's had some bad days. That's what we're getting here. "

MORE: Jerry Jones says Cowboys are open for business at NFL trade deadline to help defense

The Cowboys have two cornerbacks who excel in man coverage, but have played zone coverage at one of the highest rates in the league.

While there is no guarantee that the changes in coverage will lead to more success in the secondary, you never know until you try. And with the consistent failures on the field week in and week out, you have to give it a shot.

Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs during a game against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs during a game against the Washington Commanders / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' next opportunity to test out more man coverage will come in Week 7 when the Commanders come to town. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers

Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6

Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas

Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team

Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News