Cowboys' defense to undergo much-needed scheme change to help secondary
Dallas Cowboys Nation has been clamoring for change on the defensive side of the ball. Through six weeks, the defense has been one of the most dreadful units in the NFL.
Some fans have called for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to be fired. Still, owner Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer have both given him a vote of confidence, so it's clear he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
However, that doesn't mean the Cowboys' defense won't be making some changes in an effort to improve.
On Tuesday, Jerry spoke to the media and shared one area where the team will change, and it's something players like All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs have been calling for. According to Jones, the Cowboys will use more man-to-man coverage moving forward.
"That's an understandable and pretty easy way to say different is how about a little more man. Well, how about a little more man? I bet you see a little more man. And on the man, you obviously know you give up some things. On man, that's why they play zone, because of that. But I think you will see adjustments," Jones said.
"When we have adjustments, they have been successful. But it calls for adjustments. The good news is [Eberflus] has had a lot of experience. He's had some good days, he's had some bad days. That's what we're getting here. "
The Cowboys have two cornerbacks who excel in man coverage, but have played zone coverage at one of the highest rates in the league.
While there is no guarantee that the changes in coverage will lead to more success in the secondary, you never know until you try. And with the consistent failures on the field week in and week out, you have to give it a shot.
The Cowboys' next opportunity to test out more man coverage will come in Week 7 when the Commanders come to town. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
