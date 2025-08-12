Cowboys could make surprise splash before regular season to land starter
One of the biggest areas of concern for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2025 NFL regular season is the team's interior defensive line. In the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, the team could not stop a nosebleed.
The Rams rushed the ball for 181 yards and two touchdowns; Second-year running back Blake Corum recorded both scores.
Former first-round pick Mazi Smith continues to look lost, and 2025 seventh-round pick Jay Toia had a rude awakening in his debut, while All-UFL standout Perrion Winfrey has been the team's best of the bunch.
So where does that leave the unit moving forward? The answer may not even be on the roster.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram took a look at the team's current situation at defensive tackle and hinted that the team could consider a move to address the issue.
"Surprisingly, it was Winfrey who shined the brightest of the trio of big interior bodies in the preseason opener, but don’t be surprised if the eventual starter on this team is currently on the street or playing elsewhere," he wrote. "The Cowboys will need help at the position to aid in run defense as early as Week 1."
It wouldn't be the biggest surprise considering recent comments from Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones. Jones recently did not close the door on exploring outside options to address areas of need like cornerback or defensive tackle.
If that happens, it will be a move that is praised by Cowboys Nation. After all, the fanbase has been calling for the front office to be active in addressing issues for years, and there is no bigger problem that has been as consistent as the team's failures against the run.
