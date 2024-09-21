Mazi Smith injury update: Dallas Cowboys DT receives good news
The Dallas Cowboys defensive line took a hit this week when Jordan Phillips was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury. A few hours later, former first-round pick Mazi Smith left practice early.
Smith left practice with back tightness on Wednesday and was held out of Thursday's session.
On Friday, Smith participated but was limited and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
However, Smith did fully participate in the team's mock game. While he is listed as questionable, Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com says Smith is expected to suit up.
"Smith left practice early on Wednesday with back tightness and did not return, nor did he participate on Thursday, but head coach Mike McCarthy was impressed with Smith's progress on Friday and it led to full participation in the team's mock game; and also a "full steam ahead" stamp of approval from McCarthy despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report."
The Cowboys need all of the help they can get this weekend with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and coming to town. If the defense fails to show up like they did in Week 2, it will be another long day at AT&T Stadium.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi on the call.
