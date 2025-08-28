Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons airport sighting update, Analyzing 53-man roster
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are officially one week away from the start of the 2025-26 NFL regular season opener against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
While the game is just one week away, the ongoing Micah Parsons saga is no closer to a resolution. In fact, the situation is as chaotic as ever, with airport sightings and grievances being filed. Don't expect the drama to stop anytime soon, either.
MORE: Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies
Back to the football side of things, Thursday is the team's final day off before returning to the practice field on Friday, August 29, to really ramp up the preparations for the season opener.
With the initial 53-man and practice squad rosters set, we now know what players will be in play for suiting up next Thursday.
While we wait to see what madness comes to Cowboys Nation in the coming days, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Micah Parsons airport sighting update
After Micah Parsons was spotted at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Wednesday, there were all sorts of conspiracy theories floating around online, but Jane Slater of the NFL Network shared the latest on what we know.
Analyzing the initial 53-man roster
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the team's initial 53-man roster and what fans should take away.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Dallas Cowboys practice squad roster for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons hits DFW airport for latest bizarre twist in Cowboys' contract saga
Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad
Cowboys take advantage of roster exemption on promising practice squad DE
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie