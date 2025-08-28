Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons airport sighting update, Analyzing 53-man roster

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, August, 28.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons watches a game against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons watches a game against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are officially one week away from the start of the 2025-26 NFL regular season opener against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

While the game is just one week away, the ongoing Micah Parsons saga is no closer to a resolution. In fact, the situation is as chaotic as ever, with airport sightings and grievances being filed. Don't expect the drama to stop anytime soon, either.

MORE: Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies

Back to the football side of things, Thursday is the team's final day off before returning to the practice field on Friday, August 29, to really ramp up the preparations for the season opener.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gives directions before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gives directions before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

With the initial 53-man and practice squad rosters set, we now know what players will be in play for suiting up next Thursday.

While we wait to see what madness comes to Cowboys Nation in the coming days, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.

Micah Parsons airport sighting update

After Micah Parsons was spotted at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Wednesday, there were all sorts of conspiracy theories floating around online, but Jane Slater of the NFL Network shared the latest on what we know.

Analyzing the initial 53-man roster

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the team's initial 53-man roster and what fans should take away.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys practice squad roster for 2025 NFL season

Micah Parsons hits DFW airport for latest bizarre twist in Cowboys' contract saga

Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad

Cowboys take advantage of roster exemption on promising practice squad DE

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News