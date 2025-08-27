Cowboys take advantage of roster exemption on promising practice squad DE
The Dallas Cowboys are putting the finishing touches on their first 53-man roster of the season, as well as their practice squad.
On Tuesday, teams around the league had to deliver bad news on top of bad news with the deadline of roster cuts ending in the afternoon. On Wednesday, things had a different feeling, as teams were looking to grab players off the waiver wire and sign others who were not claimed.
The Cowboys brought back a few familiar names after players who were cut did not get claimed on the waiver wire. The team also brought in some new names.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad roster for 2025 NFL season
Several reports have surfaced that former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Adedayo Odeleye is signing with the Cowboys. Odeleye was born in Nigeria before moving to the UK, where he also played rugby, so he qualifies for an international exemption.
Because the new Cowboys defensive end is a member of the league's International Player Pathway Program, the Cowboys can now have 17 players on the practice squad. Last season, the team also utilized the IPP exemption to stash defensive tackle Denzel Daxon on the practice squad.
Odeleye was one of the roster cuts made by the Ravens before Tuesday's deadline.
MORE: Micah Parsons hits DFW airport for latest bizarre twist in Cowboys' contract saga
Odeleye appeared in all three preseason games for the Ravens this year, earning just two quarterback hurries during his action on the field.
This signing is obviously being looked at as a project move. The Cowboys must feel that with time, Odeleye has the potential to be something special for this defense in the future.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Dallas Cowboys practice squad roster for 2025 NFL season
3 biggest surprises from Cowboys' initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons hits DFW airport for latest bizarre twist in Cowboys' contract saga
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie