Micah Parsons attends final Cowboys training camp practice in Oxnard
In a matter of hours, the Dallas Cowboys will be bidding adieu to Oxnard, California, before completing training camp back at home at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas will be returning to the Lone Star State ahead of this weekend's clash with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the NFL offseason.
Unfortunately for Micah Parsons, it will be without a new contract. Parsons showed up to training camp as promised and was in attendance for a majority of the open practice sessions, but Jerry Jones' games continued, and no negotiations were had.
MORE: Micah Parsons' NFL Top 100 ranking shows why no one takes list seriously
Despite the lack of a new deal, Parsons showed up to the team's final practice in Oxnard rocking his No. 11 Cowboys jersey as he patrolled the sidelines.
As Parsons made his way onto the field, the Kendrick Lamar hit song "Not Like Us" was blaring in the background.
MORE: Jerry Jones' Cowboys soap opera quote is rare glimpse at his honest mindset
It's an appropriate choice for the Cowboys, because no other team in the NFL can compare or relate to the 365-day a year soap opera. Right, Jerry?
While it seems like a longshot at this point, let's hope Jerry Jones will stop dragging his feet once the team returns home and he can reach out to Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, to work out a deal.
After all, what better way to generate buzz for the upcoming Netflix docuseries than to make a splash in the headlines right before it officially hits the streaming service. How convenient that timing would be.
