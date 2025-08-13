Jerry Jones' Cowboys soap opera quote is rare glimpse at his honest mindset
Jerry Jones has been living the high life in the lead-up to the premiere of the upcoming Netflix docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. The 8-part docuseries, which drops on Tuesday, August 19, relives the glory days of the Dallas Cowboys' 1990s dynasty.
Ahead of the worldwide premiere, Jerry and his cronies had a little blue carpet shindig in Los Angeles this week.
The stars were out to celebrate the documentary and Jones was there to soak in the attention alongside his family and some of the legendary players to come through the franchise.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys franchise value skyrockets despite Super Bowl drought
While making his way down the blue carpet, Jones fielded questions from select media members and dropped the most honest quote we've ever heard from the Cowboys owner/general manager.
"The Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year," Jones said with a smile. "When it gets slow, I stir it up… There is controversy. That controversy is good stuff in terms of keeping and having people’s attention."
The quote is real for any Cowboys fan. Not an offseason goes by that Jerry Jones doesn't drum up some sort of controversy. And, in recent years, it has revolved around the contract negotiations with his star players.
MORE: Jerry Jones' love of 'drama & conflict' should have foreshadowed Micah Parsons mayhem
If the quote feels familiar to anyone in Cowboys Nation, it's because it is.
Jerry's soap opera quote is featured prominently at the beginning of the official trailer for the upcoming docuseries.
It's no surprise that Jones wants to keep himself and the team in the headlines ahead of the show's release, but it would be nice if he decided to make one final splash in the headlines by signing Micah Parsons before the start of the regular season.
