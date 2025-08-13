Micah Parsons' NFL Top 100 ranking shows why no one takes list seriously
The biggest story surrounding the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2025 NFL regular season is once again a contract dispute.
Yes, it has been another summer of drama surrounding the franchise and one of their star players. This time, it is Micah Parsons' unfortunate turn to deal with Jerry Jones and the front office.
This dispute has turned into everything Jones has probably hoped for, but losing his star pass rusher won't be an option.
Parsons is the best player on this roster, but his place on the NFL Top 100 list is downright laughable. The Cowboys star has been listed as the 36th best player in the NFL heading into the new season.
One of the top edge rushers in the league being the 36th-best player is an absolute joke. Parsons' position on this list is one of those that is done on purpose to get arguments started for clicks.
Sure, Parsons did miss time last season due to injury, but in just 13 games, he still finished the year with 12 sacks and a Pro Bowl selection.
If you want to be edgy and push the limits, Parsons should be no lower than Top 20.
If a new deal is made before the start of the season and he stays healthy, there's a good chance Parsons has the greatest year of his career. That would mean he is a lot better than the 36th-best player in the league.
