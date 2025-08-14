Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons' brother laughs off baseless Cowboys trade rumor with NFC ties

Terrence Parsons, the brother of Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, couldn't contain his laughter over an unfounded trade rumor that came out of left field.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you are active on the social media streets and scroll through the latest Dallas Cowboys news and commentary, you're going to come across Terrence Parsons Jr. But Terrence isn't your typical content creator or internet troll.

Terrence is the older brother of superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, and he's never afraid to share his thoughts.

Throughout the contract negotiations, Parsons has chimed in and let it be know when some of the conversation was out of bounds. So when a Micah Parsons trade rumor came out of the blue, Terrence couldn't help but laugh.

MORE: 3 Cowboys who could be trade assets at end of NFL preseason

A troll account on X that poses as an NFL insider threw out the baseless rumor that the Green Bay Packers had a "serious trade offer on the table." Terrence's reaction was simple... a long string of laughing emojis.

Parsons added, "It’s just laughable to think Micah getting traded."

Since Micah Parsons publicly asked for a trade and called out the front office, the Cowboys have been adamant that they will not be trading him away.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer breaks Cowboys tradition for rookie initiation in Oxnard

Terrence Parsons seems to have the same belief that his brother is in Big D for the long haul.

Micah is in the final year of his contract and the Cowboys can utilize the franchise tag for the next two years, so the team holds all of the leverage. What's going to be interesting is whether Parsons turns his training camp hold-in into a regular season holdout if a new deal is not reached.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice

Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard

Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery

Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News