Micah Parsons' brother laughs off baseless Cowboys trade rumor with NFC ties
If you are active on the social media streets and scroll through the latest Dallas Cowboys news and commentary, you're going to come across Terrence Parsons Jr. But Terrence isn't your typical content creator or internet troll.
Terrence is the older brother of superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, and he's never afraid to share his thoughts.
Throughout the contract negotiations, Parsons has chimed in and let it be know when some of the conversation was out of bounds. So when a Micah Parsons trade rumor came out of the blue, Terrence couldn't help but laugh.
MORE: 3 Cowboys who could be trade assets at end of NFL preseason
A troll account on X that poses as an NFL insider threw out the baseless rumor that the Green Bay Packers had a "serious trade offer on the table." Terrence's reaction was simple... a long string of laughing emojis.
Parsons added, "It’s just laughable to think Micah getting traded."
Since Micah Parsons publicly asked for a trade and called out the front office, the Cowboys have been adamant that they will not be trading him away.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer breaks Cowboys tradition for rookie initiation in Oxnard
Terrence Parsons seems to have the same belief that his brother is in Big D for the long haul.
Micah is in the final year of his contract and the Cowboys can utilize the franchise tag for the next two years, so the team holds all of the leverage. What's going to be interesting is whether Parsons turns his training camp hold-in into a regular season holdout if a new deal is not reached.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard
Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery
Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc