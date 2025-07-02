Micah Parsons' brother rips Colin Cowherd for disrespect of Cowboys star
Terrence Parsons Jr. has never been shy about giving his opinion on the NFL, especially when it comes to his younger brother, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.
He’s also quick to dispel any negative rumors or unfair criticism. That was the case with his latest podcast as Parsons laid into Colin Cowherd for some atrocious takes on Micah Parsons.
Cowherd said Parsons was a “splash player” who will make highlight-reel plays and beat “really bad corners.”
At this point, Parsons had to stop the video and point out that Cowherd gets paid to talk about football but says a defensive end is going against cornerbacks.
After asking for patience, he then debunked Cowherd’s take that Micah is racking up stats against the bad teams in their division.
”I hate that narrative too. If you look at any pass rusher, any pass rusher is going to eat on bad teams. The good teams are going to scheme against them, they’re gonna make it real hard to do what you do best.”
He said elite players, such as his brother, force opponents to change their entire approach, saying they will go from being pass first to run first to avoid him.
The Cowboys can’t help who is on their schedule, so dinging Parsons for playing against bad offensive lines, such as the New York Giants, does seem ridiculous. Then again, Cowherd has made several claims that could fall in that category.
