Micah Parsons' brother rips Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones
The Dallas Cowboys were painfully quiet during the 2024 offseason which resulted in a 7-10 finish.
This led to a lot of frustration among the fan base and COO Stephen Jones recently touched on the growing apathy in Cowboys Nation. Jones said that’s not what they want for their fans before making a vow to be more aggressive in 2025.
Well, kind of.
Jones wouldn’t say the team would go out and do more. Instead, he said they plan to be “selectively aggressive,” which gives him an out when they fail to lock up any free agents.
That’s how the brother of Micah Parsons sees it, at least. Terrence Parsons Jr. quote-tweeted Jones’ words suggesting they meant the front office was about to do nothing.
Fans would love to disagree with Parsons, who has never been shy to speak his mind. However, his words echo the growing sentiment among the fan base.
Ever since Stephen Jones took a more prominent role in the franchise, they’ve avoided making big splashes in free agency. He then concocts convoluted word salads to gaslight the fan base and blame external factors, the salary cap, and anyone not named Jones for their decision to sit idly by.
Until Jones puts actions with his words, he won’t get the benefit of the doubt — a skepticism made clear by Parsons’ reaction.
