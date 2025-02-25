Cowboys legend sounds off on team's plan to take QB in NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys scouts and front office are in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine this week, and team COO Stephen Jones made one early revelation about plans for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Jones revealed the Cowboys plan to select a quarterback in the draft, giving the team a cheaper option with Cooper Rush and Trey Lance both set to hit NFL free agency.
One would expect Dallas to pick a quarterback in the later rounds and potentially add a veteran signal-caller in free agency, and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has an idea of what he would like to see Dallas pursue.
While discussing the topic on FS1's Speak, Irvin said he hpoes the team drafts a versatile quarterback who can be a threat like Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts.
"Yes, absolutely. And they were talking about trying to find another Dak in the system, we're gonna find him in the later rounds," the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. "This time around I'm okay with this process, but I want them to go in the direction, I want you to get me a real runner.
"We already established that Jalen Hurts has shown you a new way to win a Super Bowl. Now, I want you to go, 'that's a quarterback that can run'. I want you to find me a fourth-round quarterback that's a running quarterback, not a quarterback that can run."
The last time the Cowboys selected a quarterback in the fourth round, it was none other than Dak Prescott. Unfortunately, the team does not have a fourth-round pick in this year's draft thanks to a mid-season trade with the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who has been a non-factor.
However, the Cowboys do have four fifth-round picks; their own and three compensatory selections.
It will be interesting to see what direction the Cowboys go in the spring, but there are several mid-to-late round prospects who will be available.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
