Micah Parsons' brother rips Cowboys, Jerry Jones' Ben Johnson failure
The Dallas Cowboys have been critized for the handling of the team' s head coaching search.
While the team has been linked to former players with no previous NFL experience like Deion Sanders and Jason Witten, they failed to conduct interviews with some of the top head coaching candidates -- most notably Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.
Johnson was hired by the Chicago Bears earlier this week, while Aaron Glenn was hired by the New York Jets on Wednesday.
Dallas, meanwhile, seems to have focused its search on offensive coordinators new and old in Kellen Moore and Brian Schottenheimer.
One person who isn't happy with the team is Terrence Parsons Jr., star edge rusher Micah Parsons' brother. Terrence has made headlines in the past for his criticism of the Cowboys and he is back at it once again with a shot at the team and Jerry Jones.
Terrence sent out a tweet indicating Jerry Jones is the reason Ben Johnson didn't interview with the team.
"Sounds like a f*ckin head coach who knows exactly what he needs to do… and he knew Dallas was never the place he could do it at lol," he wrote on X.
Terrence was responding to a video of Johnson introducing himself to the local Chicago media.
Jerry Jones has been criticized for holding the team back with his approach to key issues like contract negotiations and free agency spending.
There is also a belief that Jones' overreach as owner and general manager turns some top candidates away from the Cowboys job. Could that have been the case with Ben Johnson? Terrence sure seems to think so.
Jerry Jones has a history of surrounding himself with "yes men," so it makes sense that Dallas' head coaching search appears to be down to Kellen Moore and Brian Schottenheimer, while Johnson and Glenn landed jobs far away from Big D.
