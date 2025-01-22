Where does Cowboys HC opening rank among NFL jobs still available?
The Dallas Cowboys watched as another top name went off the board during the head coaching search for 2025.
The New York Jets are set to hire Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching opening.
The Cowboys are now one of four teams still looking for their next head coach. However, are potential candidates knocking down the door to be the head coach of the Cowboys?
Judy Battista, a senior columnist for the NFL, ranked the remaining head coaching positions available. Battista believes that the Cowboys have the best opening remaining.
"As unusual as the Cowboys might be (who else waits more than a week to decide to move on from the head coach?), this is actually a plum job because of the talent on the roster," Battista wrote.
"Dak Prescott,CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are all top-level players, and Mike McCarthy’s record -- he went 49-35 in Dallas, reaching the playoffs three times is all the evidence you need that a quick turnaround is possible, as long as players stay healthy,"
She continued, "The next coach has to understand the dynamics of the place (read: Jerry Jones) and must realize that the top boss is also the general manager.
"No coaching job gets more scrutiny than this one, but there is also no denying that this opportunity might afford a coach who can get this roster over the hump hero status next to Jimmy Johnson and Tom Landry."
This job will always be one of the biggest jobs in American sports. Don't let anyone tell you any different.
