Micah Parsons' brother shares touching birthday post for Cowboys star
The Dallas Cowboys have the easiest decision the franchise will ever have to make facing them this offseason.
Whether or not to sign star defensive player Micah Parsons to a mega deal has a simple answer. The franchise should hand him a blank check.
Parsons is one of the greatest defensive players in this era, and it would be irresponsible to let him walk to another franchise.
All signs point to this contract negotiation not being much of a headache for either party, as Parsons has continued to mention he wants to be a part of the Cowboys.
It also helps that Parsons seems to be a genuine person off the field. On Monday, Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons. Jr. shared a heartwarming post on X to celebrate Micah's birthday.
"My brothers keeper I love you bro. Couldn’t be more proud of the person you became. You want greatness from everyone around you; sh*t demand it, [for real], and I thank you for pushing me to be a better person. Happy birthday, big dawg. You’ll always still be lil to me," wrote Terrence.
One would expect to need some tissues on Memorial Day, but now Cowboys fans are wondering why someone keeps cutting onions today. The Cowboys should celebrate Parsons' birthday by giving him that contract he is looking for.
It would be a great gift. Don't you think?
