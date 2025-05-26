Cowboys Country

Cowboys wish happy birthday to superstar Micah Parsons, now pay him

The Dallas Cowboys made sure to wish superstar defender Micah Parsons a happy birthday as he turns 26 years old, and there's never been a better day to pay him.

As Memorial Day Weekend wraps up, the Dallas Cowboys have a few days left of rest and relaxation before it's time to return to OTAs. During the time off, superstar defender Micah Parsons is celebrating his 26th birthday, which fell on the final Monday of the month.

Parsons is gearing up for his fifth year in the NFL on the final year of his rookie contract, projected to make just north $24 million fully guaranteed.

But everyone knows he is worth much more than that, which is why he's in line for a blockbuster contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

You know what would be a great birthday gift? Giving the man what he's worth.

Parsons' contract extension has been described as "a matter of when, not if."

Some reports have indicated Parsons could receive between $35-$40 million per year, while others are going a step further and throwing out as much as $45 million per year.

Whatever the number is, the Cowboys need to be willing to back up the Brinks truck for what should be their defensive cornerstone for the remainder of his career. Parsons needs to be paid, and he needs to be paid before it's too late.

Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.

The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.

So what are you wait for, Jerry? Give the man his birthday gift.

