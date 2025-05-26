Cowboys' Micah Parsons chasing elusive title, NFL record
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons continues negotiating for the contract he hopes will keep him on America's Team for a long time.
Parsons, who is celebrating his 26th birthday today, is entering his fifth season in the league this fall, under the fifth-year option the team exercised two years ago. He will be a free agent at the end of the season, so the Cowboys and Parsons are looking to come to some form of agreement, but big players require big bucks.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes Parsons won't accept a contract unless the Cowboys pay him more than Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, making him the highest-paid defender in NFL history.
"Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett became the highest-paid defender in league history this offseason when he signed a deal worth $40 million annually and with $123.6 million guaranteed," Knox wrote.
Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, signed a four-year, $160 million deal earlier this offseason to keep him with the Browns after he requested a trade.
Parsons hasn't gotten to that point yet with the Cowboys, and even if he were to request a trade, Dallas would deny it.
The Cowboys would place the franchise tag on him for the 2026 season if they were unable to come up with an agreement. This gives the Cowboys the leverage in negotiations, but the two sides probably won't come to a resolution if Parsons isn't making at least $40 million per year.
The good news, however, is the Cowboys front office has remained optimistic a deal will get done.
