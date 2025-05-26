Micah Parsons 'birthday mood' video highlights hilarious sides of Cowboys star
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is celebrating a big day. Unfortunately, it's not the day that is making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Instead, Parsons is celebrating eclipsing the quarter-century mark with his 26th birthday.
The former Penn State Nittany Lions star and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native gets to enjoy the start of the final month of May with his loved ones before, hopefully, joining the Cowboys next month for mandatory minicamp.
MORE: Cowboys wish superstar Micah Parsons happy birthday, now pay him
Of course, with the contract drama going on, he may opt out of minicamp, but let's not worry about that for now. The Cowboys certainly don't want you to, because they shared a clever and entertaining video highlighting the many sides of the superstar defender and his "birthday mood."
Parsons is entertaining on and off of the field. That is part of what has endeared him to Cowboys Nation. He's a bonafide star who the fans hope will remain in Dallas for the long run.
MORE: Micah Parsons' Cowboys contract extension 'matter of when, not if'
He has previously said that he hopes to retire as a member of the Cowboys, and the team's front office is optimistic that a deal will get done, so let's hope everything can come together.
In the meantime, happy birthday, Lion.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 reasons Cowboys should trade for Jalen Ramsey
Cowboys defense gets disrespected in recent 2025 NFL projections
Cowboys superfan Post Malone trolls Eagles fan with autograph diss
Micah Parsons' Cowboys contract extension 'matter of when, not if'