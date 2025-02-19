Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons' brother sounds off on contract talks ahead of NFL free agency

Terrence Parsons Jr., the brother of Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, shared his thoughts on whether a deal will get done before NFL free agency kicks off.

NFC defensive end Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
NFC defensive end Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
One of the biggest decisions the Dallas Cowboys will need to make sooner rather than later is how to handle star edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Parsons is in line for a blockbuster deal that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but he has also been linked to trade rumors that could land him with a division rival.

The former Penn State star has said he would be willing to take less money so the team could add more stars to the roster in the offseason, and has expressed his desire to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

However, his brother Terrence Parsons Jr. doesn't appear to believe Micah and the Cowboys are on the same timeline.

In a series of tweets, Terrence hinted the Cowboys and Parsons are very far apart, but did outline how the Cowboys could free up some money entering the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gets up after a sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gets up after a sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Terrence responded to a tweet about the likelihood Dallas and Micah would agree to a contract extension before free agency begins.

Unfortunately for Cowboys Nation, he isn't confident... at all.

Knowing Jerry Jones' history of dragging his feet in contract negations, it really isn't a hot take. It would be shocking if Parsons was moved, let along in less than a weeks

