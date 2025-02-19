Micah Parsons' brother sounds off on contract talks ahead of NFL free agency
One of the biggest decisions the Dallas Cowboys will need to make sooner rather than later is how to handle star edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Parsons is in line for a blockbuster deal that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but he has also been linked to trade rumors that could land him with a division rival.
The former Penn State star has said he would be willing to take less money so the team could add more stars to the roster in the offseason, and has expressed his desire to get a deal done sooner rather than later.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
However, his brother Terrence Parsons Jr. doesn't appear to believe Micah and the Cowboys are on the same timeline.
In a series of tweets, Terrence hinted the Cowboys and Parsons are very far apart, but did outline how the Cowboys could free up some money entering the offseason.
Terrence responded to a tweet about the likelihood Dallas and Micah would agree to a contract extension before free agency begins.
MORE: Micah Parsons discusses 'challenging' Cowboys defensive coordinator change
Unfortunately for Cowboys Nation, he isn't confident... at all.
Knowing Jerry Jones' history of dragging his feet in contract negations, it really isn't a hot take. It would be shocking if Parsons was moved, let along in less than a weeks
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft
Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB