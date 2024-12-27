Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons closing in on another historic NFL mark

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is nearing another historic NFL mark that proves he is a generational talent.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have had an up-and-down 2024-25 NFL campaign and ultimately fell short of expectations, failing to reach the postseason.

One bright spot has been star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who has continued to prove he is among the league's elite defenders.

Parsons missed four games early in the season with a high-ankle sprain, but he has still recorded 9.5 sacks

Entering Week 17, Parsons is knocking on the door of another historic NFL mark. With half of a sack, Parsons will join an exclusive club of Hall of Fame talent.

Parsons is in line for a new contract and has made headlines in recent weeks with his comments that he does not need to be the highest-paid defensive player in the league, because he wants the team to add talent around him to imrpove their chances of making a deep run in the postseason next season.

We will see if he can reach the historic mark in a matter of days.

The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.

