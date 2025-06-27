Micah Parsons could have a new role for Dallas Cowboys in 2025
After moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys went with Brian Schottenheimer, who was promoted from offensive coordinator. Also leaving with McCarthy was Mike Zimmer, who served as the defensive coordinator in 2024.
Zimmer was replaced by Matt Eberflus, the former Chicago Bears head coach who spent several years coaching linebackers in Dallas. Eberflus is a highly respected defensive mind and is expected to make several changes on the defensive side of the ball.
One of those changes could be where superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons lines up. Given Eberflus' history with the Bears, and as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts before that, it's likely that he uses Parsons as a stand-up pass rusher.
Parsons has lined up this way before, and the results were fantastic. As Mario Herrera Jr. states, Parsons was "borderline unblockable" when Zimmer used him up the middle as an A-gap blitzing linebacker.
Herrera also accuratley points out that Zimmer couldn't use this look as often as he wanted due to depth concerns on the defensive line. This year, however, that shouldn't be a problem.
Dallas brought back Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency and signed Payton Turner as well. They'll join rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku as well as returning players Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams.
At first glance, it appears the Cowboys are too crowded on the edge. That's not going to be a problem, however, since it just means Eberflus can attack in multiple ways — which he's always known how to do, yet never had a weapon like Parsons.
