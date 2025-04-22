Micah Parsons, Cowboys appear far apart on contract after Stephen Jones comments
While most of the focus is on the NFL Draft in a matter of days, the elephant in the room for the Dallas Cowboys is the future of Micah Parsons with the team.
Parsons is in line for a blockbuster contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, but ther has been little progress in negotiations.
During the team's pre-draft press conference, Stephen Jones shared some information about the team's contract talks with Parsons and appeared to indicate that the two sides are still far apart.
MORE: Cowboys' draft strategy will be influenced by Brian Schottenheimer
"It comes with the territory," Jones said of the Parsons situation, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Right now, there is a difference in what we feel is the right number and what he feels is the right number."
Parsons is a generational talent who the Cowboys need to prioritize to avoid losing him down the road. He can be the cornerstone for the defense for the next decade.
MORE: Versatile NFL Draft prospect would fill multiple needs for Cowboys
New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has big plans ahead for Parsons in his system, so locking him into a longterm deal and letting him get to work and let loose will help everyone involved.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
Get to work, Jerry.
