Micah Parsons' Dallas Cowboys contract extension rumor debunked by reliable source
The Dallas Cowboys have had a successful offseason, but one pressing matter still needs attending. Superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons is entering his fifth season in the NFL, which is also the final year of his contract.
Parsons, who has 52.5 sacks in his first four seasons, is in line to make history with his new contract. Reports surrounding the discussion have been promising, but there's nothing in place yet. Even though a fake social media account tried to fool fans.
MORE: Dak Prescott shockingly snubbed in 2025 NFL season predictions
A phony Adam Schefter account said the two sides agreed to a five-year, $203.5 million extension. A reliable source was quick to call out this account — Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr.
Terrence rebuked the fake account for not getting the numbers right. While the average of $40 million per year has been floated, the $147.5 million in guaranteed money is far too low for such a mega-deal
This fake contract would guarantee 72 percent of Parsons' deal. For reference, CeeDee Lamb got $100 million guaranteed over four years (73.5 percent of his $136 million contract) and Dak Prescott got $231 million guaranteed on his $240 million contract (96 percent).
With Parsons playing such an important role as the face of their defense, he's surely going to get a percentage closer to Dak's.
