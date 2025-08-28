Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract soap opera 'getting close to resolution,' insider says
The Dallas Cowboys are one week away from the NFL season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team is no closer to learning whether superstar Micah Parsons will be on the field with the team.
That could all be changing in the coming days, however, according to NFL insider Dan Graziano.
Graziano appeared on the Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty, and Michelle podcast to discuss the Parsons situation and said "the next couple of days could be pretty big."
MORE: Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies
"Last night, it felt like something had changed a little, and this was getting close to a resolution," Graziano said (comments begin around the 28-minute mark).
Of course, that leaves everyone wondering what the resolution could be. A new deal? A trade? That's where the confusion continues.
"Now, what that resolution could be, I don't think anyone knows," Graziano continued. "He could play out his fifth-year option, show up next week and play. He could get a new contract from the Cowboys, although it doesn't sound like there's been any work done on that.
MORE: Packers' Micah Parsons interest reportedly real, but Cowboys not budging in contract saga
"He could continue to sit out with what he says is a back injury, and the team says he okay to play and he says he's not, then they have a fight... and then there's the trade possibility, which I think at this point is more realistic than we've given it credit for."
Cowboys fans won't like to hear that last part of Graziano's comments, but at this point, a resolution needs to happen for better or for worse. With the regular season set to begin with a first-year head coach, the team should shut out any outside noise and closing the door on this saga is the way to go.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies
Packers GM sidesteps question on Cowboys' Micah Parsons speculation
Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc