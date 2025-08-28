Packers' Micah Parsons interest reportedly real, but Cowboys not budging in contract saga
There is a new wrinkle in the ongoing Dallas Cowboys - Micah Parsons contract saga every day. The two sides have shown no signs of coming closer to a potential deal, which has opened the door for plenty of wild speculation.
One of the hot topics in the NFL social media world is a potential Parsons trade, with several baseless rumors making the rounds.
However, one rumor that won't die is the Green Bay Packers' alleged interest in the star pass rusher. What was once just a whisper has grown louder, and now, it is reportedly a real thing.
Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Packers are, in fact, "interested" in Parsons, but there is a catch. That interest is "nowhere near the smoke that’s out there."
So, according to Florio and his source, the Packers are kinda, sorta, maybe interested in Parsons. There is another catch, though. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have shown no interest in trading the All-Pro pass rusher.
That is what makes you wonder where this entire story is coming from.
Micah Parsons hits DFW airport for latest bizarre twist in Cowboys' contract saga
Is Jerry letting it be known that there is interest in keeping his team in the headlines, right where he wants? Is Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, floating information to the media to spark negotiations or a trade talk? In all likelihood, it's a combination of both.
Let's just hope there is a resolution sooner rather than later, so the focus can be on football and the Cowboys' primetime season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
