Mike McCarthy praises Micah Parsons' versatility in new defensive scheme
Dallas Cowboys edge Micah Parsons is unquestionably one of the best pass rushers in the game today. Depending on how you feel about Browns superstar Myles Garrett, he might even the very best in the sport.
Last season Parsons posted the second-best pass rush grade of any edge defender in the league (only Garrett graded out higher) and he finished the year with 14 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, and 43 pressures.
As remarkable as his edge-rushing prowess is, Parsons is more than just a one-trick pony. The last couple of days at Cowboys training camp Parsons has also been putting in time as an off-ball linebacker.
MORE: Micah Parsons comments on future with Dallas, contract situation
Head coach Mike McCarthy is a fan of what he's seen there so far, according to Saad Yousuf at the Athletic.
"Without getting into specifics, the way Mike Zimmer and that defensive staff are using him is going to be a really good challenge for us... He looks good. Just playing a couple different positions, but yeah, I’m impressed with him.”
To help prepare for his part-time role as an inside linebacker, Parsons has shed 10 pounds off his playing weight compared to last season. He's currently at 240 pounds, per Yousuf.
While Parsons has more value getting after the quarterback, new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer may have little choice but to put Parsons at the second level on occasion. DeMarvion Overshown has flashed potential, but free agent pickup Eric Kendricks is the only proven commodity the Cowboys have on this unit.
ESPN analyst Mike Clay has the Dallas linebacker corps ranked just 25th in the league going into the 2024 season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Cowboys players hilariously pick what Olympic sport they’d compete in
Highlight Reel: DaRon Bland makes ‘Play of the Day’ on Day 2 of training camp
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc