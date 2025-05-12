Micah Parsons, Cowboys stars to host NFL schedule release podcast show
The Dallas Cowboys learned they will face the defending Super Bowl champions in Week One, as they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4.
While that game has been made official, the rest of the schedule has yet to be released. As is the case with everything the league does, the full NFL schedule will be revealed during a prime time event on Wednesday, May 14.
The Cowboys are also making an event out of the schedule release, with several stars appearing on a countdown show. Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Osa Odighizuwa, and Tyler Smith will appear on America's Stream: Countdown to Schedule Release presented by SeatGeek.
Dallas has undergone some big changes this offseason, with Brian Schottenheimer replacing Mike McCarthy as the team’s head coach.
His focus has been on changing the culture, and changing the narrative that surrounds the franchise.
It’s going to be a tough task but he’s done an excellent job building his staff and a strong showing in the NFL draft has given the roster an infusion of talent.
They’ll have a huge opportunity to prove themselves against the Eagles to kick off the season. On Wednesday, we’ll see how the rest of their schedule will look.
