Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons, Cowboys stars to host NFL schedule release podcast show

Several Dallas Cowboys stars will host a countdown to the NFL schedule release on Wednesday, May 14.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates a sack of Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates a sack of Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys learned they will face the defending Super Bowl champions in Week One, as they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4.

While that game has been made official, the rest of the schedule has yet to be released. As is the case with everything the league does, the full NFL schedule will be revealed during a prime time event on Wednesday, May 14.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys, Jaydon Blue agree to rookie contract

The Cowboys are also making an event out of the schedule release, with several stars appearing on a countdown show. Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Osa Odighizuwa, and Tyler Smith will appear on America's Stream: Countdown to Schedule Release presented by SeatGeek.

Dallas has undergone some big changes this offseason, with Brian Schottenheimer replacing Mike McCarthy as the team’s head coach.

His focus has been on changing the culture, and changing the narrative that surrounds the franchise.

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It’s going to be a tough task but he’s done an excellent job building his staff and a strong showing in the NFL draft has given the roster an infusion of talent.

They’ll have a huge opportunity to prove themselves against the Eagles to kick off the season. On Wednesday, we’ll see how the rest of their schedule will look.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Did Jerry Jones inadvertently leak Cowboys' Week 1 opponent?

Cowboys' toughest 2025 game will be against NFC powerhouse on the road

George Pickens meets Cowboys' Jerry Jones, poses for epic 'family' photo

Cowboys' defensive free agency signing named most 'head-scratching' move

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News