Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence beef goes public after Cowboys star's departure
The Dallas Cowboys may not have made a huge splash in NFL free agency, but they found a way to make headlines for an unexpected reason
One of the longest-tenured members of the team, DeMarcus Lawrence, bolted for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency after landing a strong deal from the NFC squad.
Unfortunately, it appears there may be some bad blood between the two teammates.
Former Cowboys superstar brutally slams franchise after leaving in free agency
Parsons called out Lawrence for comments about the team not winning a Super Bowl during his playing career, which he appeared to take offense to.
As a result, Lawrence fired back with another shot and doubled down on the team's lack of success in the postseason.
"Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left," Lawrence responded.
New Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray Jr. shares 2025 expectations
Parsons has been called out by teammates in the past for off-field distractions centered around his podcast, and now, a seasoned vet is doing the same.
It's an unfortunate turn after Lawrence's loved tenure in Dallas, but social media can be a cruel game.
Hopefully the two men can work out their differences in a less public forum, but for now, it shows the culture in Dallas wasn't as positive as the front office attempts to play off.
