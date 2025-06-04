Micah Parsons destroys NFC East rival in Madden NFL 26 official trailer
The Dallas Cowboys are currently preparing for the 2025 season, a season that could be known as one of redemption.
The team limped through the 2024 season, which was known as a season where the team was going "all in," according to owner Jerry Jones.
There's plenty to smile about for the fanbase as the team heads into a new season. But the biggest may be that Micah Parsons isn't letting a contract negotiation stop him from joining his team as they prep for the season.
Parsons will be the heartbeat of the defense, and quarterbacks around the league are already familiar with him living in the backfield.
Even EA Sports knows that Parsons is a machine when it comes to finding the quarterback. In the recent trailer for Madden NFL 26, Parsons can be seen taking down a new quarterback wearing the blue of the New York Giants.
Yes, fans can see 'Mr. Unlimited' Russell Wilson being thrown to the turf in AT&T Stadium by Parsons. This will be a clip that Cowboys fans will love to watch all summer. Wilson may get to know the turf in Jerry's World if he is named the starter of the Giants this season.
The clip of Parsons taking down Wilson in the video game trailer is a great example of life imitating art, because you best believe this will be an actuality when the two meet this season.
