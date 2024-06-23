Parsons embraces 'privilege' of criticism as he aims for greatness
Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Micah Parsons has already established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. He won the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award after recording 84 tackles and 13 sacks.
Since that season, his pass-rushing skills have continued to grow as he put up 13.5 in 2022 followed by 14 in 2023. As is often the case with great players, however, there will always be those who ask if they can be better.
Sophia Vesely of the Dallas Morning News was able to discuss the criticism geared toward Parsons while he took a break from his youth camp at Legacy Christian Academy. Specifically, the slowdown he had in the second half of the 2023 campaign. As Vesely pointed out, Parsons had 7.5 sacks in the first eight games with 6.5 in the final nine. More concerning is his playoff performance where he has one sack in four appearances.
To his credit, Parsons didn't shy away but instead called it a privelage to chase a new standard.
“The criticism is a privilege because sometimes a great standard is not good enough for those who are greater,” Parsons said. “When people want things, you have to answer the call. It is not a negative thing. It is the most positive thing people can say to me because it pushes me and challenges me to be better. It is a great privilege for someone to say, ‘Hey, you are great, but you can be greater.’” — Parsons said via Sophia Vesely of the Dallas Morning News (subscription required)
Parsons added that he likes the transparency in the new defense led by Mike Zimmer, which is a good sign. It was no secret Parsons loved everything Dan Quinn brought to the table, so having their top defender buy in will only make the transition smoother.
As to his performance trailing off as the year went along, Parsons said his plan is to work on muscle endurance. The football season is a marathon, not a sprint, so he wants to ensure his legs stay as strong as possible throughout the year.
“I have been doing a lot of muscle endurance,” he said. “I have been doing a lot of lunges and a lot of squats. My legs are going to keep going."
Parsons has often been outspoken when it comes to his belief in himself but he's also been able to back it up. With a potential new contract on the horizon, it wouldn't be surprising to see him put up the best numbers of his career in 2024.
