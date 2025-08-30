Micah Parsons' Packers jersey number official for post-Cowboys era
Micah Parsons officially began his post-Dallas Cowboys career on Friday night when he was announced as a member of the Green Bay Packers following Thursday's blockbuster trade that rocked the NFL world.
Parsons will be staying in the NFC and will have an opportunity at revenge in less than one month when the Packers visit AT&T Stadium in Week 4 on Sunday, September 28, in primetime.
The game will be weekend' Sunday Night Football showdown, so all eyes in the football world will be on the big game.
WATCH: Viral video shows Micah Parsons' emotional reaction to Cowboys-Packers trade, new deal
Parsons was introduced to the Packers media and fans at a press conference on Friday when he revealed his new jersey number for the next chapter of his career. Parsons has proudly rocked the No. 11 jersey from his time with the Penn State Nittany Lions to the pros, and he'll be taking a part of that with him.
The perennial All-Pro pass rusher revealed that he will be suiting up for the Packers wearing the No. 1 jersey.
Earlier in the day, Parsons had teased that he was deciding between No. 0 or No. 1, and he decided to keep at least one familiar digit on his chest.
Cowboys fans can do nothing but wish Parasons the best in the next chapter of his career after all that he left out on the field in Dallas.
MORE: Cowboys' starting defensive ends on first depth chart of post-Micah Parsons era
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons. The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Packers legend Reggie White.
We'll have to see if he can pick up where he left off when he takes the field at Lambeau.
