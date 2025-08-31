Packers got Micah Parsons, now they want to take DeMarvion Overshown's nickname
It's been a few days, but Dallas Cowboys Nation is still reeling from the pain of watching perennial All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons get traded away. To make matters worse, he was traded within the NFC, and to the pesky Green Bay Packers, who have been a thorn in Dallas' side for the past decade.
Parsons was officially introduced by Green Bay on Friday night, and fans were beginning to move on thanks to the distraction of college football.
Unfortunately, the Packers popped back up in Cowboys fans mentions after a bold claim while announcing the new jersey number for rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden, a Texas Longhorns alum.
Golden will be wearing the No. 0, and Green Bay announced the news with the simple message, "Agent 0." Well, in the words of the legendary Lee Corso: Not so fast, my friends.
The Packers took Micah Parsons from the Cowboys, and now they want to co-opt the Agent 0 nickname? That wasn't going to fly on Cowboys Nation's watch.
There's another Longhorns alum, rising star DeMarvion Overshown, who rose to stardom at Texas with the "Agent 0" moniker. In fact, his X handle is "@Agent0__."
Have the Packers not taken enough?
Cowboys fans were quick to let the Packers know that there can only be one Agent 0, and he resides in Dallas.
"Let’s be real… There’s only 1 REAL agent 0.. No disrespect to Golden. But it ain’t him," one Cowboys fan wrote on X.
Another added, "First off, no player should wear the number 0. It’s lame. Second off, if you’re gonna wear it, maybe not rip off something someone else already has called himself for years. You losers."
The rivalry between the Cowboys and Packers has now reached a point where fans are arguing over jersey numbers and nicknames. That's how you know the Parsons trade still stings.
Green Bay and Dallas will get to battle it out in a few weeks when the Packers come to town for a Week 4 clash in primetime at AT&T Stadium.
Expect the atmosphere to be intense.
