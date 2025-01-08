Micah Parsons heaps praise on highly-touted NFL head coaching candidate
The Dallas Cowboys will shift a lot of their focus this offseason into making a long-term deal official with star edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Parsons was sidelined for some of the 2024 season with an ankle injury. However, that didn't stop the former All-Pro from finishing the year with double-digit sacks, extending his streak to four straight seasons with that accomplishment.
So, it shouldn't be a surprise when Parsons highlights great defensive performances, including the one made by Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn during Week 18.
During a recent episode of 'The Edge with Micah Parsons,' the former Pro Bowler raved over Glenn's performance in the Lions' win over the Minnesota Vikings.
The Lions decimated the Vikings in a 31-9 victory that clinched the number one overall seed in the NFC for the first time in franchise history.
The Vikings were shut out in the endzone, and their red zone offense looked lost all game long due to Glenn's defense putting up the performance of the year.
Glenn has been a hot commodity among those searching for a head coach next season. Parsons, among many others, believes Glenn will succeed no matter where he ends up next season.
