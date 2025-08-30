Micah Parsons hints he was willing to sit out Cowboys regular season games
Former Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons has turned his attention to his new team, but the Cowboys were still a topic of conversation during his introductory press conference with the Green Bay Packers.
The blockbuster trade is still fresh in the minds of NFL fans, and Parsons reflected on how it came together when speaking to the media.
Parsons was directly asked whether he would have sat out regular-season games during his contract dispute in Dallas, and while it wasn't his preference, he did suggest that would have been the case.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes eyebrow-raising comment amid Cowboys locker room tension reports
"I was [afraid I'd have to take this farther than I wanted to]," Parsons said, via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "I was worried about that, but now it's resolved."
It's a good thing the trade came to fruition, because any fanbase will turn on a player when they sit out of games. Instead, Parsons gets traded, and Jerry Jones has to shoulder the weight and blame of the decision.
MORE: 'Egotistical' Micah Parsons 'rankled teammates' in Cowboys locker room, insider says
In the end, Parsons got paid... a lot. And the Cowboys can move forward without a distraction hanging over the franchise with the regular-season opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles coming our way in a matter of days.
Let's see if the post-Parsons era kicks off on a high note.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles
New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark is exactly what team needs for run-stopping woes & numbers prove it
'Diva' Micah Parsons 'not well-liked' with Cowboys, anonymous NFL coach says
Brian Schottenheimer doubles down on 'unanimous' Micah Parsons trade comment
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc