'Egotistical' Micah Parsons 'rankled teammates' in Cowboys locker room, insider says
As is always the case when a star player is traded, the reports come out about behind-the-scenes issues that led to the fractured relationship. That is now the case with the Dallas Cowboys and star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
MMQB's Albert Breer shared an inside look at how the Parsons trade came to fruition, and it sheds light on some potential tension in the locker room.
Once again, the podcasting issue came up, with other issues that "go all the way up to quarterback Dak Prescott," Breer wrote.
MORE: Cowboys slammed for 'malpractice' with Micah Parsons-Packers trade
He also mentions that Parsons "rankled" teammates, which was different than when Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were going through their contract disputes.
"There is a difference between this negotiation and the previous three. Martin, Lamb and Prescott are/were very popular in the locker room," Breer wrote. "That’s not the case with Parsons, who has rankled teammates in different ways, seen by some as egotistical and self-centered.
MORE: Micah Parsons alerted Cowboys teammates of trade in goodbye text
"His podcast has created issues, too, that go all the way up to quarterback Dak Prescott."
It's an interesting note, but it could also explain comments from Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer about the trade being a "unanimous" decision.
Before Parsons was traded, he was also the only Cowboys player not to wear a jersey on the sideline for the preseason finale, and he had the viral and controversial moment where he was spotted laying on the trainers table as the game was going on.
Just how much "rankling" was done leading up to the trade we will never know, but it does appear that tension was brewing behind the scenes. In the end, Parsons got the payday he deserves, and the Cowboys can now move on and prepare for the upcoming season without a distraction hanging over the franchise.
