Micah Parsons injury update: Stephen Jones gives fans sliver of hope
Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons is trending towards missing another game with his high-ankle sprain suffered in a Week 4 win over the rival New York Giants.
Parsons was hoping to return sooner rather than later, but has since missed the team's past three games.
This week, Parsons is once again trending towards missing the game when the Cowboys take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 9. .
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons injury report, Week 9: Thursday, October 31
Parsons continues working with the rehab group, but Cowboys executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel provided a new update that gives Cowboys Nation a sliver of hope.
Stephen Jones said there is a chance Parsons could play, but noted he would "call it a long shot."
But, he's saying there's a chance.
Whether Parsons returns to the field remains to be seen, but having a healthy edge rusher back on the roster will go a long way for the Cowboys defense.
