Micah Parsons' jersey swap partner was Cowboys best friend who always had his back
Micah Parsons' return to AT&T Stadium is in the books, with the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys finishing the four-hour contest in a 40-40 tie on Sunday night.
Parsons received a great reception from the crowd in Dallas as he returned for the first time since his public contract dispute and eventual trade to the Packers.
Before the game, Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs visited Micah Parsons' field-level suite, where his family was sitting. After the game, Diggs and Parsons shared a special moment by exchanging jerseys on the field.
WATCH: Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie
Diggs was later seen making his way back to the locker room alongside George Pickens, with Parsons' jersey draped over his shoulder.
It's great to see that Diggs and Parsons have kept their strong bond.
