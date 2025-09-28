Former Cowboys star Micah Parsons dressed for revenge in AT&T Stadium return
Dallas Cowboys Nation, he's officially back. On Sunday night, everyone is waiting to see the return of Micah Parsons to AT&T Stadium when the Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers under the bright lights on Sunday Night Football.
There will be plenty of tension when Parsons takes the field on the opposite sideline to face off against his former teammates, but before kickoff, he was all business.
Parsons pulled up to AT&T Stadium for his homecoming in Week 4 of the 2025-26 NFL season and was dressed for revenge.
MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 4 vs Packers
The three-time All-Pro and former Defensive Rookie of the Year was rocking a tan double-breasted suit and had the look of a focused and determined man as he made his way into the stadium.
That looks like a man on a mission who will do anything to make his impact felt on the game. And, against a wounded Cowboys offensive line, Parsons will have a great opportunity to do exactly that.
Throughout his first three games in Green Bay, Parsons has recorded 1.5 sacks.
MORE: Jerry Jones makes snarky comment ahead of Dallas Cowboys-Micah Parsons reunion
As everyone knows, Parsons' relationship with the Cowboys front office soured after a public contract dispute that led to Jerry Jones and Parsons both taking shots in the media. Ultimately, after the preseason finale, the Cowboys shipped Parsons to Green Bay.
In return, the Cowboys received two first-round picks and star defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who will be a captain in tonight's game. We'll find out in a matter of hours who wins Round 1 of the revenge series.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers, including quiet night for Micah Parsons
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc