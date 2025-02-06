Micah Parsons makes his case for Cowboys to go get Myles Garrett
Micah Parsons has been an absolute beast for the Dallas Cowboys but he wouldn't say no to adding another premium pass rusher.
While appearing on Up & Adams, Parsons was asked by Kay Adams what he would do if Jerry Jones allowed him to make one move this offseason.
Without hesitation, Parsons said he would bring Myles Garrett home to Dallas.
Garrett, who won the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, has been a hot topic as of late. The No. 1 overall pick from 2017 has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns but recently asked for a trade.
Tired of being in a rebuild, Garrett wants to join a team that can contend for a Super Bowl. Parsons believes the Cowboys could do this by adding Garrett.
He added that the teams that are constantly in the hunt are dominant on that side of the ball. He pointed out that the best offenses can be stopped in key situations when facing elite defenses.
Garrett, who once begged the Cowboys to draft him, has been known to take over a game. The same goes for Parsons.
It's hard to see Jerry Jones pulling the trigger but Parsons is correct that such a move would change their fortunes in a hurry.
