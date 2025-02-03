Would Dallas Cowboys trade for Myles Garrett to bring him home?
Trades have been all of the rage in the sports world recently, and now an NFL megastar is asking to be moved. Myles Garrett officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, so the speculation is about to fly.
One team that is sure to surface in those conversations is the Dallas Cowboys.
Garrett was born and raised in Arlington, Texas, and said before the season opener that his family members are still big fans of the team.
The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year also previously expressed his desire to play in Big D. Before the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett recorded a video where he made a plea to Dak Prescott to help the team trade up in the draft so the Cowboys could select him.
"Please, I'd love to play in Dallas," Garrett said. "Just make it happen."
Garrett was ultimately the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland, while the Cowboys selected Taco Charlton out of Michigan. We all know how that went.
A potential trade for Garrett was discussed near the end of the regular season when
The proposal offered two scenarios. A pre-draft trade where Cleveland receives the No. 12, and No. 44 picks in 2025 as well as a first and fourth in 2026. The second was a post-draft trade where Cleveland would receive a first and second in 2026 and 2027.
Now, on paper, it's not a terrible idea. There is only one issue: Jerry Jones runs the show in Dallas.
So while it could be possible if the asking price is right, it will all come down to whether Jerry Jones truly is "all-in" on winning now. But, it's nice to dream about a potential Parsons-Garrett pairing.
