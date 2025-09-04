Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Here’s all the information needed to watch the Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a catch past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a catch past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and the Dallas Cowboys will travel to The City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s going to be a major test for the Cowboys considering the Eagles are the defending champions, and will be celebrating their successful 2024 campaign during the Thursday night opener.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: 3 keys to victory in Week 1

The Cowboys can prove themselves contenders by securing a win, while also ruining the Eagles’ party. Below is all the information you need to know to catch the game and see if Dallas can make a statement.

Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 1: TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs & Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown in action during the game between the Cowboys and Eagles
Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs & Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown in action during the game between the Cowboys and Eagles / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, September 4

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: NBC/Peacock

Betting Odds: Philadelphia -8.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Eagles Online

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts receives the snap in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts receives the snap in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

With the season opener taking place on NBC, fans will be able to stream via the Peacock platform.

Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Streaming through Peacock will allow fans to watch on their mobile devices.

If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.

Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

