Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and the Dallas Cowboys will travel to The City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
It’s going to be a major test for the Cowboys considering the Eagles are the defending champions, and will be celebrating their successful 2024 campaign during the Thursday night opener.
The Cowboys can prove themselves contenders by securing a win, while also ruining the Eagles’ party. Below is all the information you need to know to catch the game and see if Dallas can make a statement.
Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 1: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Thursday, September 4
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
TV Info: NBC/Peacock
Betting Odds: Philadelphia -8.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Eagles Online
With the season opener taking place on NBC, fans will be able to stream via the Peacock platform.
Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
Streaming through Peacock will allow fans to watch on their mobile devices.
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
